Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.
Real Madrid's title hopes were dented as Zinedine Zidane's side were held to a goalless draw at home to Real Betis.
Real are two points behind Atletico Madrid, who play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Barcelona are third, three behind Real but with two games in hand.
Rodrygo struck the crossbar with a mis-hit cross as the defending champions laboured against Manuel Pellegrini's Europa League hopefuls.
Guido Rodriguez was denied by Thibaut Courtois with Betis' best chance.
One positive for Real, who beat Cadiz on Wednesday to move top before Atletico responded with victory over Huesca on Thursday, was the return of Eden Hazard after injury.
The Belgium playmaker was introduced as a 77th-minute substitute for his first league appearance since 13 March.
Next up for Real Madrid is their Champions League semi-final first leg tie at home to Hazard's former club Chelsea on Tuesday (20:00).
Real president Florentino Perez, who has been one of the most vocal advocates of the controversial European Super League project, told Spanish newspaper AS on Saturday that those founding clubs have "binding contracts" and "cannot leave".
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forOdriozolaat 68'minutes
- 5Varane
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 10ModricSubstituted forBlancoat 77'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 22IscoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMarceloat 68'minutes
- 25RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 59'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 11AsensioSubstituted forE Hazardat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas
- 31Blanco
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25BravoBooked at 90mins
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 23Mandi
- 6Ruiz
- 33Miranda
- 21Rodríguez
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 88'minutes
- 20LainezSubstituted forJuanmiat 80'minutes
- 10Canales
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forRuibalat 59'minutes
- 9IglesiasSubstituted forMorónat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 2Montoya
- 4Akouokou
- 5Bartra
- 7Juanmi
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 16Morón
- 19Fekir
- 24Ruibal
- 28Sánchez
- Referee:
- Xavier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.
Booking
Loren Morón (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).
Post update
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emerson (Real Betis).
Booking
Claudio Bravo (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Post update
Juan Miranda (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. William Carvalho replaces Andrés Guardado.
Post update
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Post update
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
