Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Metz to move two points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
The 22-year-old controlled Ander Herrera's ball over the top and raced clear of the Metz defence before slotting in a fourth-minute opener.
Fabien Centonze responded for the hosts with a header one minute into the second half, but Mbappe's deflected 20-yard strike restored PSG's lead.
Substitute Mauro Icardi won and then scored a late penalty to seal victory.
After his double on Saturday, France international Mbappe has scored 25 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season - and 37 goals in 42 games across all competitions for PSG in 2020-21.
Icardi, meanwhile, was introduced with nine minutes remaining but was still able to improve on a week which also featured a hat-trick on Wednesday, as Mauricio Pochettino's side progressed to the French Cup semi-finals by thrashing Angers.
The result means five points separate the top four in a tight Ligue 1 title race, however Pochettino's leaders - crowned champions in seven of the past eight seasons - have played a game more than their rivals.
Three-time champions Lille, in second, can return top with victory at fourth-placed Lyon on Sunday (20:00 BST) in a key fixture at the summit.
Next up for PSG is a Champions League semi-final first leg against Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 20:00.
Line-ups
Metz
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 16Oukidja
- 2Bronn
- 23Kouyate
- 21Boye
- 18Centonze
- 15Sarr
- 19MaïgaSubstituted forDias Gonçalvesat 87'minutes
- 5AngbanBooked at 15minsSubstituted forN'Doramat 68'minutes
- 17DelaineSubstituted forUdolat 87'minutes
- 10BoulayaSubstituted forYadeat 87'minutes
- 24Leya IsekaSubstituted forNianeat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Udol
- 4N'Doram
- 6Fofana
- 7Niane
- 13Gueye
- 22Maziz
- 26Yade
- 27Dias Gonçalves
- 30Caillard
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 20KurzawaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBakkerat 64'minutes
- 21HerreraBooked at 79mins
- 8Paredes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 37mins
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 65'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 87'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forIcardiat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 18Kean
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 31Dagba
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).
Vágner Dias (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Dylan Bronn (Metz) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Kylian Mbappé because of an injury.
Substitution, Metz. Papa Ndiaga Yade replaces Farid Boulaya.
Substitution, Metz. Matthieu Udol replaces Thomas Delaine.
Substitution, Metz. Vágner Dias replaces Habib Maïga.
Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibrahima Niane.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by John Boye.
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mauro Icardi with a headed pass following a corner.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Neymar.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Farid Boulaya.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Farid Boulaya (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.