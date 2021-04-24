Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael McCrudden scored a first-half hat-trick as Cliftonville moved into fourth place in the Irish Premiership with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

McCrudden, who also netted trebles against Portadown and Warrenpoint Town earlier this season, struck twice in the opening eight minutes.

Captain Garry Breen made it 3-0 before McCrudden bagged his third on 39.

Substitute Barry Coffey added a superb fifth 11 minutes from time.

The win sees Cliftonville leapfrog Larne into fourth, although they remain six points adrift of third-placed Coleraine and seven behind Glentoran in second.

Having suffered midweek disappointment at the hands of Glentoran, the Reds quickly found their groove in the Belfast sun as McCrudden tucked Rory Hale's cross away to open the scoring after six minutes.

And the former Derry City forward did not have to wait long for his second as he broke through the heart of the Carrick midfield two minutes later before beating Aaron Hogg, who allowed the striker's effort to slip through his grasp.

Hogg's woes continued just after the half-hour mark as Breen scored Cliftonville's third. From an Aaron Donnelly corner, Hogg produced a fine save to deny Breen's initial header only for the stand-in Reds skipper to nod the rebound home.

At times, Cliftonville's pace in wide areas and expansive passing proved too much for Carrick - who are now without a win in eight - and it showed as McCrudden completed his hat-trick on 39.

Daniel Kearns played his part, slipping a perfectly weighted pass into McCrudden, who waited for Hogg to race off his line before chipping the ball high into the net and effectively end the game as a contest before the break.

While McCrudden enjoyed a red-letter day, Cliftonville top scorer Ryan Curran was frustrated in his attempts to add to his 15 league goals this season.

After directing a header straight into Hogg's gloves in the first half, the striker spurned a golden opportunity on 52 when he dragged a shot wide having done well to clip the ball over the onrushing Carrick goalkeeper.

Curran was also thwarted by Hogg after being teed up by McCrudden with Kearns failing to convert the rebound.

But Curran's profligacy did not impact the result as Cliftonville cruised through the second half before Coffey rifled home an excellent fifth to secure a comprehensive win and a much-needed lift following Tuesday's defeat by Glentoran.

Both Cliftonville and Carrick return to action in the Irish Cup on Tuesday night with home games against Portstewart and Belfast Celtic respectively.