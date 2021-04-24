Liverpool: Do Premier League defending champions deserve Champions League place next year?

Joe Willock
How damaging could Newcastle's late equaliser be for Liverpool's hopes?

"If you deserve, you deserve it. I didn't see us today playing like we deserve Champions League next year."

Will Liverpool, runaway Premier League champions last year and Champions League winners in 2019, really miss out on a place in the competition altogether next season?

Joe Willock's 95th-minute equaliser for Newcastle at Anfield in a 1-1 draw made it four dropped points in a week for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the manager questioning whether they merit another seat at the top table.

The Reds lie sixth, a point behind both Chelsea and West Ham, who meet at London Stadium later on Saturday.

"We have another five games and we will see. We learn or we don't play Champions League, that's it," said Klopp.

You're supposed to be at home...

Premier League form table in 2021
Liverpool have a worse record in the Premier League than Brighton since the turn of the year. (Correct before the West Ham v Chelsea match.)

Liverpool's 30-year wait for a title came to an end this time last year, Klopp's side crushing all-comers at Anfield as they won 18 of 19 home games - the sole blemish a draw with Burnley.

They finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City last season but have taken 30 points fewer than Pep Guardiola's side in this calendar year alone.

Matching their 2019-20 form was an unlikely task but Liverpool's drop-off has been alarming, especially at home.

Only Fulham (four) have won fewer Premier League home points in 2021 than Liverpool's five.

"In these games [against lower sides] we have had chances like madness and we didn't use them. Who is to blame for that apart from us? Nobody," said Klopp after the Newcastle draw.

"In the moment, frustration is obviously at 150% and I will find a way back on track but for the moment it's so harsh. It's tough to take but we have to take it."

Liverpool are not alone in struggling at home - the absence of fans perhaps playing a part - with Leicester, Arsenal and Tottenham all dropping more points than might be expected.

But the Reds have lost six times at Anfield in the league this season, as many as Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle, and they have collected an even split of 27 points in home and away games this year.

Willock's goal should have come as no surprise, given Liverpool have kept just three home clean sheets in the Premier League this season, conceding at least once in each of their past eight games at Anfield in the competition.

Do they deserve it? Days spent in the top four in 2020-21
TeamDays
Leicester City218
Liverpool135
Manchester United127
Manchester City102
Chelsea73
Everton63
Up to but not including West Ham v Chelsea

'This club is a Champions League team'

Left-back Andrew Robertson was in no mood to dismiss his side's chances of qualifying - but admitted that even winning every remaining game might not be enough.

Liverpool are at Old Trafford next to take on old rivals Manchester United in the most high-profile of their remaining fixtures.

"This club is a Champions League team," he said.

"We got to the quarters-finals this year - and we are still disappointed with that - and two finals in the space of four years and won the Premier League comfortably last year, so to not have Champions League football next year would deflate the whole club, of course it would.

"This club is based on fighting to the end and that's what we need to do. Even if we win the next five games it might still not be enough but we need to put that pressure on the teams.

"There have just been too many games this season where we've dropped too many points.

"Against the bottom six, if you've only picked five points up at home then unfortunately you are going to fall short of your target."

Comments

Join the conversation

128 comments

  • Comment posted by IDrinkYourMilkshake, today at 17:29

    Whoever finishes top 4 deserves it. I'd love to see West Ham and Leicester make it.

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 18:05

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Reds missing their most important player and motivator.

      Jordan Henderson.

  • Comment posted by Roger That, today at 17:23

    If they finish 4th , yes

    If not, no

    You get what you earn, unless you’re Perez that is 😂

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 17:55

      Dad replied:
      There should be a ban for attacking the madrid bus...

  • Comment posted by Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band, today at 17:32

    You EARN your CL place.

    Liverpool have been mediocre, at best, this season.

    They deserve nothing...

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 17:42

      dogeared replied:
      Duh.

  • Comment posted by Marcusgbg, today at 17:39

    It is not something you deserve. Based on recent form, they will not be top 4, and that's that.

    If Leicester and the Hammers end up top 4, I think many a neutral would see that as refreshing.

  • Comment posted by ade65, today at 17:32

    Pointless article really - as others have already said, if they get in, they deserve a place, if they don't, they don't. Of course, you really should have to be a champion of a league to get in the CL, but that's another issue consigned to history by greedly clubs and tv money.

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 17:26

    No chance,woeful performance week after week,don't deserve it 100%

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 17:41

    It maybe a dumb question at the moment but come 2024/25 they'll be in the Champions league because of their co-efficient rating even if they get relegated - joke.

  • Comment posted by UptheSaints, today at 17:39

    What is the point in debating this? If they they don’t get the results...they don’t qualify! And if they don’t qualify - they certainly didn’t deserve a place. Geeeez rocket science it ain’t! I think Saints and the other 14 clubs that didn’t try to jump ship should go into a hat! 🤣🤣😉

  • Comment posted by Rich, today at 17:33

    No one "deserves" any place until they've earned it, get it in to your thick skulls.

  • Comment posted by leythertillidie, today at 17:32

    Thankyou newcastle. Liverpool back on their mistake perch. Europe nights in Kazakhstan imminent hahahahaha

    • Reply posted by leythertillidie, today at 17:33

      leythertillidie replied:
      Midtable

  • Comment posted by DavidHankey, today at 17:29

    How can folk reckon L'pool "deserve" a top 4 spot!! They are mediocre at best and will finish nearer to mid-table, accept it!!

  • Comment posted by shazza, today at 17:35

    BBC always pushing there own agenda,the media darlings hahahaha

  • Comment posted by Cynical Sid, today at 17:34

    Another day of missed chances for Liverpool, but if you don’t take them you get the result you have earned. Flawed defence too.
    On current form they are not top four.

  • Comment posted by LFC_Dog, today at 17:25

    If they finish top four yes. If not, then no.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 18:12

    No one deserves it. You either get the results that put you there or you don't. That's football, that's sport, that's why fans can dream, it's why we each grow up with hope in our club. It's what Florentino and John don't understand.

  • Comment posted by SeeOnlyShed, today at 18:07

    Look at the table

    Where are they?

    This season's CL

    Where are they?

    This seasons EFL & FA Cup

    You get the idea!

    They have got, and will proceed to get , what they "deserve" on and off the pitch just like every other club.

    The BBC have excelled themselves with this one........!

  • Comment posted by Splodge, today at 17:48

    No! And I'm a Liverpool fan!

  • Comment posted by Annoyed , today at 17:44

    Here’s my say on it !! I have a very comfortable life ,money ,nice house ,lovely wife & No worries. It wasn’t always like this oh No I was homeless back not so long ago but with HARD WORK I achieved Great things by Blood !sweat & tears I achieved my Goals. Read this Liverpool & go & DO IT !! Stop CRYING 😭 😭😭😭

  • Comment posted by Martarslipstick, today at 17:36

    Let's hope there is a winner in the West Ham v Chelsea game- a draw would suit Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by voiceofreason, today at 17:31

    In short No they don't deserve to be in the Champions league. But they are a Super League Team......lol

