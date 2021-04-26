Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan and captain Nial Henderson led the side to the Premier Intermediate title in 2019-20

Irish Cup: Linfield v Annagh United Venue: Windsor Park Date: Tuesday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live streaming, text commentary and goal clips on the BBC Sport website, with live text commentary of other first round ties; commentary and updates on Radio Ulster

"I don't really care if we lose 10-0. It's all about getting back to playing after a long year."

For Annagh United, it has actually been longer than a year - 416 days, in fact, to be precise. That is how long it will have been since their last league match when they go to Windsor Park on Tuesday night to take on Linfield in the first round of this season's condensed Irish Cup.

Crowned third-tier Premier Intermediate League champions last summer after the Covid-19-disrupted 2019-20 campaign was halted in March, the Portadown outfit have still to kick a ball in the Championship since being promoted.

With Irish Premiership leaders Linfield having played 33 matches since October, it is this staggering disparity which makes Annagh manager Ciaran McGurgan believe it would be "the biggest Irish Cup shock ever" if his side were to topple the Blues.

"We will not take any credit away from Queen's, who beat Linfield at this stage of the cup last season, but this would 100% be a bigger shock than anything in the past," said McGurgan, whose father is the chairman and a founding member of the club.

"I would love to see what price the bookies are offering for us, it really could be well into the 100s. There are leagues within leagues in the Premiership, never mind dropping down to the likes of ourselves."

'Chances of beating them? Honestly? I'd say zero'

'A pure pain and a class act' - Annagh captain Henderson on former team-mate Stewart

McGurgan, whose side played two Mid Ulster Cup games in December, has not had Linfield watched. He has not tried to devise a game plan to thwart them, nor spent hours on the training ground drilling his players in preparation.

'Relax and enjoy' has been the message he has been hammering home to his players since their return to training on 1 April, with their participation in the Irish Cup allowing them to organise friendly matches against fellow participating teams.

Asked to assess his side's chances of causing that greatest cup upset of all time, and the 36-year-old could not have been more candid.

"Chances of beating them? Honestly? I would say zero," he said with a smile.

"Listen, in cup football anything can happen but we have to be realistic. We can go and put a performance on, give it a go for 90 minutes and who knows. But if I'm being brutally honest, I really don't think we have any chance."

That said, he and his players are bursting with excitement about taking part in what will be, for most of them, the biggest match of their careers, streamed live on the BBC Sport website, and a first ever meeting between the clubs.

"We could have asked for an easier draw to break us back in but, let's be realistic, Annagh are never going to win the Irish Cup. So why not go and play Linfield at Windsor Park and get that enjoyment," McGurgan continued.

"This is also a shop window for some of my young players and an opportunity for them to go out, show what they can do and make their families proud."

Pulling out was 'never an option'

Linfield boss David Healy has been in touch with McGurgan ahead of the cup tie

Six Championship clubs included in the original 32-team draw have pulled out of this season's condensed Irish Cup, largely because they were not granted the elite status by the Irish FA that would allow them to recommence playing league fixtures after the first Covid-19 lockdown.

While he respects those clubs' decisions, McGurgan said that was never a path he considered going down, explaining that deciding to play in the cup meant a lot more than just Tuesday's trip to Windsor.

"My argument for the elite status was always the players' mental health and wellbeing. For some of my players football was their only form of social interaction that they get in life. That is why I wanted them back playing - why wouldn't we?

"It has allowed us to get back in training and playing friendly matches, and the pure buzz of playing football again has totally taken over, rather than sitting at home looking at the four walls."

Cup-winner Henderson has happy Windsor memories

Annagh captain Henderson (left) has played in the top flight with Glentoran, Glenavon and portadown

While nearly all of McGurgan's squad will never have played in a match of this magnitude, club captain Niall Henderson very much has. Indeed, the now 33-year-old won the Irish Cup with Glentoran in 2015.

While the final that year was played at the Oval, he is still able to call on happy memories of playing at Windsor during his time with the Glens, though also believes the relative youth and inexperience of his team-mates will have some advantages.

"We beat Linfield convincingly there in what was David Jeffrey's last-ever Big Two game in charge, while I also delivered the corner for Jonny Addis to score a last-minute winner that grabbed us a 2-2 draw after being 2-0 down," the midfielder recalled.

"The way I play and the personality I have, I take on responsibility no matter what the match is. The good thing about us having a lot of young players is that they have no fear and will probably not be awed by the big names."

Linfield forward Jordan Stewart lined up alongside Henderson for the Glens in the 2015 final and Henderson is looking forward to catching up with the forward, as well as other former team-mates in Jimmy Callacher, Ross Larkin and Mark Haughey.

"Jordan was the sort of player who would put it through your legs in training and laugh. He had that bit of arrogance about him and some of the boys would get the right hump with him."

Henderson and his team-mates would have every right to "get the hump" with the bizarre circumstances surrounding their cup tie against Linfield, but it appears they are just determined to enjoy the occasion.