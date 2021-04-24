German Bundesliga
MainzMainz 052Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Mainz 05 2-1 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga leaders suffer surprise defeat

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mainz v Bayern Munich
Mainz are 12th in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich must wait to be confirmed as Bundesliga champions for the ninth season in a row after they suffered a surprise defeat at Mainz.

The league leaders need just one win from their remaining three games to seal the title.

However, they fell behind early on when Jonathan Burkardt's 18-yard strike beat Germany keeper Manuel Neuer.

Robin Quaison's header made it 2-0 before fit-again Robert Lewandowski got one back in the 90th minute.

Line-ups

Mainz

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 27Zentner
  • 4St. JusteBooked at 59mins
  • 42Hack
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 22da CostaBooked at 87minsSubstituted forBrosinskiat 89'minutes
  • 6Latza
  • 35Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forKohrat 90'minutes
  • 23MweneBooked at 58mins
  • 7QuaisonSubstituted forBoëtiusat 68'minutes
  • 29BurkardtSubstituted forÖztunaliat 45'minutes
  • 21OnisiwoSubstituted forGlatzelat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Boëtius
  • 8Öztunali
  • 9Glatzel
  • 16Bell
  • 17Stöger
  • 18Brosinski
  • 28Szalai
  • 31Kohr
  • 37Dahmen

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17BoatengBooked at 36mins
  • 27AlabaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGnabryat 70'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18GoretzkaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forNianzouat 45'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 45'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Robin Zentner (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robert Glatzel (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Dominik Kohr replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski replaces Danny da Costa.

  11. Post update

    Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  13. Booking

    Danny da Costa (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danny da Costa (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).

  18. Post update

    Robert Glatzel (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Robert Glatzel (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31225486404671
2RB Leipzig30187553252861
3Wolfsburg31169654322257
4Frankfurt301511461441756
5B Dortmund311741066422455
6B Leverkusen30138948341447
7Union Berlin31111374738946
8B Mgladbach30111095446843
9Freiburg30118114543241
10Stuttgart30109115249339
11Hoffenheim3199134550-536
12Mainz3097143349-1634
13Augsburg3196163147-1633
14Werder Bremen3179153451-1730
15Arminia Bielefeld3086162346-2330
16Köln3178163256-2429
17Hertha Berlin2868143448-1426
18Schalke3027211876-5813
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories