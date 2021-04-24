Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as 10-man Borussia Dortmund kept alive their hopes of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with a win at Wolfsburg.
Haaland opened the scoring when he capitalised on a mistake in defence to finish from close range.
Jude Bellingham was sent off for the first time in his professional career following a foul on Kevin Mbabu.
But Haaland doubled his side's lead when he raced clear to score his 25th goal of the season.
The Norway international's double also means he has scored 16 away goals this term, breaking the club record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2016-17 season for the most in a single campaign.
Dortmund are one point off the top four with three games remaining and two behind third-placed Wolfsburg.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Casteels
- 19MbabuSubstituted forBialekat 65'minutes
- 4Lacroix
- 25Brooks
- 6Rosa SilvaBooked at 72mins
- 24Schlager
- 27Arnold
- 20Baku
- 17PhilippSubstituted forBrekaloat 65'minutes
- 31GerhardtSubstituted forMehmediat 81'minutes
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 7Brekalo
- 12Pervan
- 14Mehmedi
- 15Roussillon
- 21Bialek
- 23Guilavogui
- 33Ginczek
- 34Pongracic
- 40Santos Sa
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 23Can
- 13Guerreiro
- 22BellinghamBooked at 59mins
- 8Dahoud
- 32ReynaSubstituted forT Hazardat 69'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forMeunierat 81'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7SanchoSubstituted forDelaneyat 60'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 2Morey
- 6Delaney
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 24Meunier
- 27Tigges
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.
Booking
Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
Post update
Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Paulo Otávio.
Post update
Paulo Otávio (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Meunier replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Admir Mehmedi replaces Yannick Gerhardt.
Post update
Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).