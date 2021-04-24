Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders ensured they will end the Premiership season in the top six thanks to an impressive 2-0 victory over bottom side Dungannon Swifts.

The visitors needed a victory to secure a place in the top half and Paul Heatley's cool finish set them on their way to a comfortable win.

Jordan Forsythe headed home in the second half to make it it 2-0 with Dungannon rarely threatening.

Swifts keeper Roy Carroll kept his side in touch with a string of superb saves.

Stephen Baxter's team started the Stangmore Park encounter one point ahead of seventh-placed Glenavon, who play in the late kick-off.

The pressure was on but they were in firm control from the start and Heatley opened their account on 16 minutes as he slipped the ball beyond an onrushing Carroll and into the net.

Carroll shows quality

Crues striker Adam Lecky blazed over and McGonigle missed from a tight angle before former Manchester United and Northern Ireland keeper Carroll showed his class with a point-blank save to keep out Rodney Brown's header.

Carroll then denied McGonigle but he had no answer as Forsythe's downward header from a corner crept into the net on 54 minutes.

Carroll pulled out another brilliant save from a Brown header and kept out a Heatley shot as he provided a rare highlight for the hosts in an otherwise disappointing display.

What they said

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter: "It's always good to cement that top-six place - there was a lot of pressure and we've gone on a good run.

"The performance was very good and professional. We got the opportunity to express ourselves and we could have six or seven goals."