Derry striker James Akintunde contests a high ball with Sligo's Greg Bolger

Will Patching's penalty gives Derry City a 1-0 victory over Sligo Rovers as Ruaidhri Higgins wins his first game in charge of the Candytrsipes.

Higgins took over from Declan Devine on Friday and there was an instant impact as Derry chalked up their first win this season.

Patching hit the Sligo net on 50 minutes - the only highlight in a poor match devoid of clear-cut chances.

Derry stay bottom but move level with Longford Town on five points.

Former Derry City midfielder Higgins left his role Republic of Ireland's chief scout and opposition analyst to become City boss a day after Devine's departure.

Derry had picked up just two points from their opening six games and faced an unbeaten Sligo side aiming to go level with leaders St Pat's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers.

But while the hosts played some slick football at a sun-kissed Showgrounds they failed to trouble City keeper Nathan Gartside throughout the 90 minutes.

Derry defended stoutly but they also struggled in the final third with Patching. making his return after missing the draw with Tuesday, firing over from long range with only decent first-half effort.

The visitors made a string start to the second half and referee John Loughlin pointed to the spot for John Mahon's foul on Will Fitzgerald.

Up stepped English midfielder Patching and he tucked the ball into the bottom for the only goal of the game.

A strong response from Sligo never materialised and the Candystripes comfortably held on to secure a crucial three points.

Higgins will take his buoyed Derry side to Bohemians for their next Premier Division match on Friday night.