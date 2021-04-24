Last updated on .From the section Irish

Purkis scores a decisive third goal for Glenavon

Linfield passed up the chance to extend their lead at the Premiership summit as they fell to a 3-2 defeat by Glenavon in a thriller at Mourneview Park.

Colin Coates headed the home side into an early lead before Shayne Lavery quickly levelled for the Blues.

Matthew Fitzpatrick restored Glenavon's advantage after 28 minutes with Daniel Purkis adding a decisive third on 61.

Christy Manzinga pulled one back for Linfield, who were unable to rescue a point despite late pressure.

Linfield are still hot favourites to retain the title but have given Glentoran and Coleraine renewed hope.

Defeat at Mourneview means David Healy's side stay seven points clear of Belfast rivals Glentoran and eight clear of the Bannsiders with the top six sides having to play each other after the split.

It was Glenavon who got their noses in front in the eighth-minute as Coates marked his 600th appearance in local football in style.

The veteran centre-half rose highest to meet Peter Campbell's inviting free-kick delivery and flick the ball beyond flat-footed Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns.

Glenavon's celebrations were short-lived, however, as Lavery drew the Blues level five minutes later with a header of his own during a chaotic and breathless opening quarter of an hour.

Colin Coates heads Glenavon in front on his 600th Irish League appearance.

On a warm Lurgan evening, the hosts expended plenty of energy as they tried to unnerve the champions with Andy Hall passing up a chance to restore the home side's lead when he fired straight at Johns having charged down Matthew Clarke's attempted clearance.

Another blocked Clarke clearance led to Glenavon's second goal, however, when the defender smacked the ball straight at Robert Garrett while trying to clear his lines. The ball fell to Fitzpatrick, who found the bottom corner with his right-footed effort.

Sensing the opportunity to record a momentous win, Glenavon continued to press the visitors in the second period.

Fitzpatrick spurned a golden chance to net his second when he fired wide from Campbell's cross after James Singleton had done brilliantly to rob Kirk Millar.

Christy Manzinga scores from a free kick to pull a goal back for Linfield

Just two minutes later, however, Glenavon opened up a two-goal cushion thanks to the predatory instincts of Purkis, who made a near-post dash before glancing Singleton's cross beyond Johns.

Looking to hit back quickly as they did after Coates' opener, Linfield came close to halving the deficit when substitute Andrew Waterworth saw his header tipped over the bar by Craig Hyland.

The Glenavon stopper was powerless to stop Manzinga pulling Linfield back into the game, however, as the substitute's tight-angled free-kick found the back of the net via the woodwork.

With the game balanced on a knife's edge, Purkis was denied his second by Johns while Waterworth headed wide as Linfield failed to find a late leveller to leave Glenavon toasting a hard-fought win that keeps the title race alive.