The BBC cameras will be at Solitude for Cliftonville v Linfield on 29 May

BBC Sport NI is to stream six Irish Premiership games live during the post-split rounds as the local football season builds towards its conclusion.

The Northern Ireland Football League confirmed the post-split fixture schedule following the completion of round 33 on Saturday.

Among the matches being broadcast are Larne v Glentoran on 25 May and Cliftonville v Linfield on 29 May.

Linfield currently lead second-placed Glentoran by seven points.

The first post-split broadcast game is Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers in Section B - the bottom half of the table - on 30 April.

That is quickly followed by Larne's trip to Seaview to play Crusaders on 1 May, with the Crues' home game against Coleraine also being shown on 15 May.

The second Section B match sees Glenavon, chasing seventh place and a European play-off spot, welcome Warrenpoint Town to Mourneview Park on 14 May.

In the final two rounds of games, the BBC cameras will be at Inver Park for Larne v Glentoran and Solitude as Cliftonville host Belfast rivals Linfield.

Despite Saturday's defeat by Glenavon, David Healy's Blues are well-placed to clinch a fourth Gibson Cup in five years.

NIFL has also confirmed the European play-offs are scheduled to take place on 1, 4 and 7 June.

Live BBC post-split streamed matches (All times BST)

Friday 30 April Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers, 19:30

Saturday 1 May Crusaders v Larne, 17:30

Friday 14 May Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town, 19:30

Saturday 15 May Crusaders v Coleraine, 17:30

Tuesday 25 May Larne v Glentoran, 19:30

Saturday 29 May Cliftonville v Linfield, 17:30

Irish Premiership post-split schedule

Section A fixtures

Saturday 1 May (15:00 BST unless stated)

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Larne (17:30)

Glentoran v Linfield

Tuesday 4 May (all 19:45 BST)

Cliftonville v Larne

Glentoran v Coleraine

Linfield v Crusaders

Saturday 15 May (15:00 BST unless stated)

Crusaders v Coleraine (17:30)

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Linfield v Larne

Tuesday 25 May (19:45 BST unless stated)

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Coleraine v Linfield

Larne v Glentoran (19:30)

Saturday 29 May (all 17:30 BST)

Cliftonville v Linfield

Glentoran v Crusaders

Larne v Coleraine

Section B fixtures

Friday 30 April (19:30 BST)

Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers

Saturday 1 May (all 15:00 BST)

Ballymena United v Glenavon

Portadown v Warrenpoint Town

Tuesday 4 May (19:45 BST unless stated)

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United (19:30)

Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town

Glenavon v Portadown

Friday 14 May (19:30)

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town

Saturday 15 May (all 15:00 BST)

Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Portadown v Carrick Rangers

Tuesday 25 May (all 19:45 BST)

Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Portadown v Dungannon Swifts

Saturday 29 May (all 17:30 BST)

Ballymena United v Portadown

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers

European play-off fixtures

Tuesday 1 June

6th v 7th (Provisional)

Friday 4 June

Semi-finals (Provisional)

Monday 7 June

Final (Provisional)