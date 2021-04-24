Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Nigel Pearson replaced Dean Holden as boss in February

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson says he has held "positive" talks with owner Steve Lansdown about his future and "certainly hopes" to stay at the club.

The 57-year-old former Leicester City and Watford boss was appointed on a deal until the end of the season after Dean Holden's sacking in February.

But City, 18th in the Championship, are winless in seven games.

After meeting Lansdown in person for the first time this week, Pearson said "we're moving in the right direction".

He told BBC Radio Bristol: "It was a very positive meeting. We've both been looking forward to meeting each other and it was very positive. We're moving forward."

Although the Robins are already mathematically safe from relegation, they have won just three of their past 18 Championship matches - including six defeats in the 12 games since Pearson's appointment.

They face Luton Town in their next game on Sunday.