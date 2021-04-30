Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur19:15Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane applauds
Harry Kane has spoken this week of wanting to win "the biggest team prizes", but Ryan Mason doesn't think Champions League qualification is required to keep the forward at Spurs

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason confirmed Harry Kane is fit to face Sheffield United, having felt no ill effects from his comeback last weekend.

Ben Davies remains Tottenham's only injured player.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge will be in the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury before Christmas.

Chris Basham could also return but Oli McBurnie, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell and Billy Sharp remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was surprised by how poor Tottenham were in last weekend's Carabao Cup final. They got their tactics all wrong.

Early on, they couldn't get the ball off Manchester City and they couldn't get out of their half. City basically battered them without scoring a goal before the break and, even in the second half, Spurs never looked like winning the game.

Things should be a bit easier for them against Sheffield United and they should create some chances this time too.

I know Sheffield United had a good win against Brighton last time out but the Seagulls still had plenty of opportunities to get something out of the game. Tottenham will find a way through.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Royal Blood drummer Ben Thatcher

David McGoldrick has scored 39% of Sheffield United's league goals this season
It's the highest percentage of any player for his team in the top flight

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Spurs won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are looking to complete their first league double over Sheffield United since 1976.
  • Sheffield United's most recent away victory in this fixture came in 1991.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Spurs have only lost one of their 17 Premier League matches this season against teams in the bottom half of the table.
  • A sixth home league defeat of the season would equal their most in any of the past 12 seasons, having finished with that many defeats in 2014-15.
  • Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 10 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition.
  • Forty four of their 56 goals have been scored or assisted by either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield could win consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since July.
  • Prior to beating Brighton last Saturday, they had only taken two points from their previous 23 weekend games.
  • The Blades have lost 14 of their 16 games on the road this term.
  • United have won just one of their last 25 Premier League games in London, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in February 2020.
  • They have equalled the club record of 26 league defeats in a season.
  • Aaron Ramsdale has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of his last 26 top-flight away starts. If he fails to do so in this match, it will be the longest such run by a goalkeeper in Premier League history.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33245469244577
2Man Utd331910464352967
3Leicester33195960382262
4Chelsea331610751312058
5West Ham331671053431055
6Liverpool33159955391654
7Tottenham331581056381853
8Everton32157104440452
9Leeds33145145050047
10Arsenal33137134437746
11Aston Villa32136134637945
12Wolves33118143245-1341
13Crystal Palace32108143454-2038
14Burnley3399153045-1536
15Southampton32106164058-1836
16Newcastle3399153654-1836
17Brighton33713133339-634
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom33510183064-3425
20Sheff Utd3352261856-3817
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport