Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

Harry Kane has spoken this week of wanting to win "the biggest team prizes", but Ryan Mason doesn't think Champions League qualification is required to keep the forward at Spurs

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason confirmed Harry Kane is fit to face Sheffield United, having felt no ill effects from his comeback last weekend.

Ben Davies remains Tottenham's only injured player.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge will be in the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury before Christmas.

Chris Basham could also return but Oli McBurnie, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell and Billy Sharp remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was surprised by how poor Tottenham were in last weekend's Carabao Cup final. They got their tactics all wrong.

Early on, they couldn't get the ball off Manchester City and they couldn't get out of their half. City basically battered them without scoring a goal before the break and, even in the second half, Spurs never looked like winning the game.

Things should be a bit easier for them against Sheffield United and they should create some chances this time too.

I know Sheffield United had a good win against Brighton last time out but the Seagulls still had plenty of opportunities to get something out of the game. Tottenham will find a way through.

Prediction: 3-0

It's the highest percentage of any player for his team in the top flight

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Spurs won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are looking to complete their first league double over Sheffield United since 1976.

Sheffield United's most recent away victory in this fixture came in 1991.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have only lost one of their 17 Premier League matches this season against teams in the bottom half of the table.

A sixth home league defeat of the season would equal their most in any of the past 12 seasons, having finished with that many defeats in 2014-15.

Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 10 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition.

Forty four of their 56 goals have been scored or assisted by either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.

Sheffield United