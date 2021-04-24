Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bournemouth's promotion push may affect Celtic's pursuit of the Cherries' former boss Eddie Howe, who wants to bring some old colleagues with him to Glasgow. (Sun) external-link

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is a perfect fit for Howe likes to play, says former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. (Record) external-link

Ryan Porteous revealed his winning spot-kick in Hibernian's Scottish Cup shootout victory over Motherwell was his first ever penalty. (Sun) external-link

The match went to penalties after a 2-2 draw and Motherwell boss Graham Alexander feels Hibs' second goal, scored by Jackson Irvine, was offside. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen's loan striker Florian Kamberi is not thinking too far ahead about his future but is enjoying working with the club's new management team. (Record) external-link

Manager Stephen Glass will not rush decisions on players' futures at Aberdeen.(Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

"The way Covid has been handled up here, is wrong. It's like you're a criminal if you have Covid up here or a football club has it," says Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker.(Sun) external-link

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish says the Scottish Premiership winners have to move on to the next ambition of winning another trophy as the expectation of fans will always be success. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed is available to face Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final after a migraine forced him off during their midweek league draw. (Courier - subscription required) external-link