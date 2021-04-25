Ryan Lowe is about to end his second season as Plymouth Argyle manager

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe was happy with the reaction his side gave him in their 3-1 loss at Oxford United.

Despite a fifth winless game, results elsewhere ensured another campaign in League One next season for Argyle.

"In terms of the reaction we asked for off the boys I'm pleased with it; they showed bottle after conceding six," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

Lowe says his aim is to build a side capable of challenging further up League One next season, having led Argyle to promotion in his first season at Home Park last year.

"Did we think we'd be OK with what we had? Well we have because the aim was to stay in the division, but again I'll sit down with the board and discuss how we go forward with it," he added.

"But the recruitment policy and the plans have already started to be better than what we've been so far in the league.

"We've still got two games to go and six points to play for, and we want to go out with a bang.

"We're getting spoken to all the time regarding players, and we just want players who we feel we can trust a bit more.

"A lot of the lads have had some fantastic times, some good times and some not so good times, but we certainly can't have the same as we've had this season."