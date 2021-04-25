Andre Ayew celebrates with his team-mates after coming off the bench to score his 16th goal of the season at Reading

Steve Cooper has challenged Swansea City to make a mark in the Championship play-offs after a 2-2 draw at Reading sealed their top-six place.

Swansea have two regular-season games to play, but can start planning for a second straight crack at the play-offs.

After semi-final defeat by Brentford last season, Cooper is demanding more.

"We are happy to be in there, satisfied, but really motivated to go and do better than we did last year," the Swansea head coach said.

Defeat at Reading would have left Swansea, who for much of the season were in contention for automatic promotion to the Premier League, sweating on their play-off spot heading into next weekend's meeting with relegation-threatened Derby.

After Yakou Meite headed the Royals in front, Jamal Lowe levelled and Andre Ayew looked to have won it for Swansea late on only for Tomas Esteves to make it 2-2 in stoppage time.

Cooper says his players deserve credit given that Swansea have been working on a limited budget since relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

"I don't know if achievement is the right word because this club has had big moments," Cooper said.

"It's been in the Premier League, it's won a big cup, played in Europe. So I don't want the ambition to be 'being in the play-offs is an achievement'.

"But at the same time you have to look at the present. There's a lot of investment going into teams and the league.

"We have not been one of those clubs and to think we are not just competing, but competing at the top end of the table - you only have to look at the teams who are not going to be in the play-offs to be satisfied with that.

"The boys should be really happy, but we have got to keep going."

Cooper told his players after the Reading draw that being "a bit more consistent" would be key to their hopes of reaching the top flight.

Swansea will face either Brentford, Bournemouth or Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals, but Cooper is unconcerned about potential opponents.

"Sometimes I hear if you finish higher you are at home in the second game, or you are going to have a load of good form to do well in the play-offs," he said.

"We tried that one last year didn't we, having good form, and didn't get through.

"So I don't think you have to assume that getting into the play-offs in a certain way means you are going to go and win.

"If you assume in this league, you'll normally get the opposite. We have just got to focus on ourselves and take what comes."