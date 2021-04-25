Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City maintained their three-point lead at the top of SWPL 1 with a 4-0 victory over Hearts.

Rangers ensured they did not fall further behind the leaders and boosted their goal difference with an 11-0 thrashing of Forfar Farmington.

Celtic are two points further behind after they fought back from behind to beat Hibernian.

Motherwell remain just two points above Hearts at the bottom of the league after losing 3-1 to Spartans.

Priscila Chinchilla and debutant Cailin Michie gave champions City a comfortable early advantage at the Oriam, before goals from Julia Molin and Jo Love sealed the rout.

Chinchilla also had a penalty saved by substitute goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith, after Hearts' Ailey Tebbett was forced off after a collision.

Rangers midfielder Sam Kerr netted a hat-trick in their thrashing of Forfar, with Lizzie Arnot, Brogan Hay and Zoe Ness all scoring twice each.

It was not as comfortable for Celtic, however, as they had to come from behind at home to Hibs after Amy Gallagher's free-kick.

Kate Nicolson's equaliser was followed by second-half goals from Chloe Craig and Sarah Ewens to ensure Fran Alonso's side kept touch with the top two.

Spartans moved six points clear of fifth-place Hibs after beating Motherwell.

Motherwell's Nicole Pullar cancelled out Sarah Clelland's early opener at Ainslie Park, only for Becky Galbraith and Michaela McAlonie to seal a 3-1 win for the hosts.