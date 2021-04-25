Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds fans were among the first to protest against the proposed plans for the European Super League

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has called the ditched European Super League proposals a "betrayal" and warned it would be "naive" to think this week's tumultuous events had ended the debate around a breakaway league forever.

Kinnear offered his thoughts in Leeds' programme for today's Premier League encounter with Manchester United at Elland Road.

Unlike Monday's game against Liverpool, when the visitors were greeted with a hostile reception from home fans, United had a trouble-free ride into the stadium.

However, messages outside the ground proclaimed fury at United's behaviour and this was echoed by Kinnear, whose Leeds side beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium a fortnight ago.

"Whether the collective intent was a genuine move to break away or the act of playground bullies seeking negotiation leverage at European and domestic level by threatening to take their ball home is irrelevant," said Kinnear.

"The result was a betrayal of every true football supporter.

"It was a disgrace that managers and players were left to defend the indefensible in front of the media while the owners cowered at home.

"However, it would be naive to believe the threat has been extinguished forever and we still face European qualification that will be partially based on historical performance and a Premier League where some shareholders still want to abolish the enshrined democratic principle of one member one vote.

"This week's battle against elitism may have been won but the ongoing war needs to be relentlessly and vigorously fought."