Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow Date: Sun, 2 May Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

On Sunday, Rangers host Celtic in the final Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox, as Steven Gerrard's men try to complete the league season undefeated.

Rangers are also hoping to extend an unbeaten run against their Glasgow rivals, having not lost to them since December 2019. After losing in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox two weeks ago, can Celtic deliver a blow on their return visit?

