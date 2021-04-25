Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Goalkeeper Zander Clark says he is claiming the late equaliser that led to St Johnstone's penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

The visitors trailed 1-0 in the final seconds of extra time to a James Tavernier goal when Clark got a head to a corner with Chris Kane turning in.

The shot stopper then saved two spot kicks to send St Johnstone into the semi-finals.

"I can't believe it," Clark told Premier Sports.

"There have been so many times this season when I've thought about going up and looked at the bench and they said 'no'.

"This was all or nothing. I'm devastated not to score - but I'm delighted we've won."

After a goalless 90 minutes, where Clark had made big stops to deny Alfredo Morelos and Borna Barisic in particular, Tavernier steered Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership champions ahead deep into extra time.

But with second remaining St Johnstone, who won the League Cup for the first time in their history this season, levelled.

Clark was the hero again as he saved from Tavernier and Kemar Roofe in the shootout to inflict just a second domestic defeat on Gerrard's side.

"We were excellent and pushed them all the way, credit to the boys," said the goalkeeper.

"I've had that situation against me many times when you are shouting for someone to pick up the keeper but everyone has a man.

"You just float about and try to get yourself on the end of it.

"Ginge [Liam Craig] put a great ball in, I glanced it and I'm taking it. I don't care if he glanced it in, I'm taking it."