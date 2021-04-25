Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0

Inter Milan 1-0 Hellas Verona: Matteo Darmian scores winner as hosts close in on title

Matteo Darmian scores the winner for Inter Milan against Hellas Verona
Matteo Darmian came off the bench to score the winner

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan moved a step closer to winning their first Serie A title since 2010 with a hard-fought victory against Hellas Verona.

Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian scored the game's only goal, firing home in the 76th minute after being found by Achraf Hakimi.

The win means Inter are 13 points clear of second-place AC Milan, who play on Monday, with five games remaining.

Defending champions Juventus are third after they were held 1-1 by Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic converted a first-half penalty to give Fiorentina the lead but former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata equalised when he fired into the top corner after spotting the goalkeeper off his line.

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamHellas Verona
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away13

