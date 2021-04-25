Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Verona 0.
Antonio Conte's Inter Milan moved a step closer to winning their first Serie A title since 2010 with a hard-fought victory against Hellas Verona.
Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian scored the game's only goal, firing home in the 76th minute after being found by Achraf Hakimi.
The win means Inter are 13 points clear of second-place AC Milan, who play on Monday, with five games remaining.
Defending champions Juventus are third after they were held 1-1 by Fiorentina.
Dusan Vlahovic converted a first-half penalty to give Fiorentina the lead but former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata equalised when he fired into the top corner after spotting the goalkeeper off his line.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2HakimiSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 79'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 79'minutes
- 24EriksenSubstituted forSensiat 65'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDarmianat 65'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Hellas Verona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Silvestri
- 17CeccheriniBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDawidowiczat 45'minutes
- 23MagnaniBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGünterat 45'minutes
- 3DimarcoSubstituted forUdogieat 72'minutes
- 5Faraoni
- 61TamezeSubstituted forSalcedo Moraat 65'minutes
- 14Ilic
- 8Lazovic
- 7BarakBooked at 68mins
- 40BessaSubstituted forColleyat 77'minutes
- 92Lasagna
Substitutes
- 9Salcedo Mora
- 11Favilli
- 13Udogie
- 15Çetin
- 19Rüegg
- 20Zaccagni
- 21Günter
- 22Berardi
- 25Pandur
- 27Dawidowicz
- 29N Kalinic
- 90Colley
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Verona 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Darko Lazovic (Verona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ebrima Colley.
Post update
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Koray Günter (Verona).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Ilic (Verona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Darko Lazovic with a cross.
Post update
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Ilic (Verona).
Post update
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
Post update
Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Salcedo (Verona).
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Post update
Iyenoma Udogie (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Faraoni (Verona).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin Lasagna (Verona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Salcedo with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Ebrima Colley replaces Daniel Bessa.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Verona 0. Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
