Match ends, Athletic Club 2, Atletico Madrid 1.
Inigo Martinez's late header threw La Liga's title race even further open as leaders Atletico Madrid lost to Bilbao.
The hosts led for much of the game via Alex Berenguer's early opener but Stefan Savic appeared to have rescued a point for Atleti until Martinez struck.
Atletico remain two points above both Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Sevilla a point further back in fourth.
But Barca, winners earlier on Sunday at Villarreal, have a game in hand and can go top by beating Granada on Thursday.
Atletico paid the price for a poor first half against a Bilbao side that had lost two Copa del Rey finals - the delayed 2020 showpiece to Real Sociedad and the 2021 edition to Barca - this month.
They could have fallen further behind after Berenguer headed home Ander Capa's cross but Jan Oblak foiled Asier Villalibre's shot and Oihan Sancet wasted two good openings.
Atletico improved after the break, Marcos Llorente drilling just wide from 20 yards before Savic glanced home a corner to equalise - but Martinez powered home a set-piece header to win it.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simón
- 21CapaSubstituted forLekueat 45'minutes
- 3Núñez
- 4Martínez
- 24Balenziaga
- 12Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forGómezat 82'minutes
- 14García CarrilloBooked at 66mins
- 27VencedorBooked at 61minsSubstituted forVesgaat 71'minutes
- 2Morcillo
- 16SancetBooked at 44minsSubstituted forLópezat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20VillalibreSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Vesga
- 7Gómez
- 8López
- 9Williams
- 13Ezkieta
- 15Lekue
- 18De Marcos
- 26Vicente
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Oblak
- 23TrippierSubstituted forSequeiraat 59'minutes
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 12Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forHermosoat 74'minutes
- 6Koke
- 16HerreraSubstituted forLemarat 59'minutes
- 8SaúlSubstituted forSuárezat 59'minutes
- 14LlorenteBooked at 11mins
- 10CorreaSubstituted forTorreiraat 65'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 21Carrasco
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 7Sequeira
- 9Suárez
- 11Lemar
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 22Hermoso
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 2, Atletico Madrid 1.
Booking
Unai López (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).
Post update
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Unai López (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Athletic Club 2, Atletico Madrid 1. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibai Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dani García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Vesga.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Ibai Gómez replaces Alex Berenguer.
Booking
Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Jon Morcillo (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
