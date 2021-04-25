Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers are getting stung "too many times" in cup competitions says Steven Gerrard as his side lost on penalties to St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Rangers led late into extra time through James Tavernier's header, but conceded in the final seconds to take the game to spot kicks.

Tavernier and Kemar Roofe both had their efforts saved in the shootout.

"The reality is we need to be better in cup competitions," said Gerrard.

The defeat is Rangers' second domestically this season after they lost to St Mirren in the quarter-final of the League Cup.

And despite securing the Scottish Premiership title in March, Gerrard has demanded an improvement.

"We're getting to this stage too many times and getting stung - for example, St Mirren in the League Cup - in the final moments of games," said Gerrard.

"That's a challenge for me to improve on cup competitions and get a group that's capable of being better and giving our fans what they deserve, which is more trophies - not just one out of nine. That's not good enough."

'I don't want to feel like this anymore'

The defeat is the fourth time Gerrard has suffered a cup loss at the quarter-final stage.

"Four weeks ago I felt on top of the world, I felt fantastic, proudest man on the planet," Gerrard told Rangers TV of his side's Premiership win. "Right now I feel like the worst, that's football for you.

"In cup football you've got to take your chances, you've got to take your moments and tonight we haven't. And again game management is going to get a mention and rightly so because we haven't done enough to get our team over the line.

"That's what cup football can do to you. It can hurt you and sting you at cruel times and it has tonight."

Rangers face Celtic next in the final Old Firm derby of the season, before completing the campaign away to Livingston and at home to Aberdeen.

"We'll try and lift the players for the remaining games, but the reality is this was the priority and it's gone," said Gerrard.

"We need to be better in these situations, we need to stop getting stung, because I don't want to feel like this anymore."