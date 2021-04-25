French Ligue 1
LyonLyon2LilleLille3

Lyon 2-3 Lille: Visitors lead Ligue 1 after fight back secures dramatic win

Burak Yilmaz and his Lille team-mates celebrate beating Lyon
Lille have won three of their last four games, including beating PSG

Burak Yilmaz scored twice as Lille came back from two goals down to beat Lyon and go top of Ligue 1.

Former Leicester striker Islam Slimani gave Lyon a first-half lead with a finish into the top corner before a Jose Fonte own goal made it 2-0.

Yilmaz got one back just before the break with a superb strike from distance and Jonathan David equalised from close range on the hour.

Lille then snatched a dramatic win five minutes from time through a Yilmaz lob.

Victory means Lille go one point clear of PSG at the top with four games remaining.

Line-ups

Lyon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 14DuboisSubstituted forBenlamriat 79'minutes
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 22De Sciglio
  • 26Bard
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 25CaqueretSubstituted forAouarat 79'minutes
  • 7Toko EkambiSubstituted forKadewereat 73'minutes
  • 12Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forGuimarães Rodriguez Mouraat 64'minutes
  • 10Depay
  • 20SlimaniSubstituted forCornetat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Benlamri
  • 5Denayer
  • 8Aouar
  • 11Kadewere
  • 17Gusto
  • 18Cherki
  • 27Cornet
  • 30Pollersbeck
  • 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 6José Fonte
  • 5Botman
  • 29BradaricSubstituted forMandavaat 45'minutes
  • 10IkonéSubstituted forde Araújo Guimarães Netoat 73'minutes
  • 21AndréBooked at 43minsSubstituted forBambaat 61'minutes
  • 24Soumaré
  • 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forda Silva Rochaat 73'minutes
  • 9DavidSubstituted forYaziciat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17YilmazBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 1Karnezis
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 7Bamba
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
  • 12Yazici
  • 19Lihadji
  • 26Pied
  • 28Mandava
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamLille
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon 2, Lille 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Lille 3.

  3. Booking

    Yusuf Yazici (Lille) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luiz Araújo (Lille).

  5. Post update

    Djamel Benlamri (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Reinildo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melvin Bard with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Burak Yilmaz (Lille) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Lyon 2, Lille 3. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Xeka (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Lille. Yusuf Yazici replaces Jonathan David.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Houssem Aouar replaces Maxence Caqueret.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Djamel Benlamri replaces Léo Dubois.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luiz Araújo (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Araújo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Xeka.

  20. Post update

    Luiz Araújo (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille342110357223573
2PSG34233877265172
3Monaco34225771383371
4Lyon341910567353267
5Lens34151185446856
6Marseille34151094942755
7Rennes341591048361254
8Montpellier341211115457-347
9Nice34137144445-146
10Metz341110133741-443
11Reims34914113941-241
12Angers34118153451-1741
13Brest34117164757-1040
14Saint-Étienne34109153952-1339
15Strasbourg34107174353-1037
16Bordeaux34106183652-1636
17Lorient3498174462-1835
18Nantes34613153552-1731
19Nîmes3487193362-2931
20Dijon3439222361-3818
View full French Ligue 1 table

