Match ends, Lyon 2, Lille 3.
Burak Yilmaz scored twice as Lille came back from two goals down to beat Lyon and go top of Ligue 1.
Former Leicester striker Islam Slimani gave Lyon a first-half lead with a finish into the top corner before a Jose Fonte own goal made it 2-0.
Yilmaz got one back just before the break with a superb strike from distance and Jonathan David equalised from close range on the hour.
Lille then snatched a dramatic win five minutes from time through a Yilmaz lob.
Victory means Lille go one point clear of PSG at the top with four games remaining.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lopes
- 14DuboisSubstituted forBenlamriat 79'minutes
- 6Guedes Filho
- 22De Sciglio
- 26Bard
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 25CaqueretSubstituted forAouarat 79'minutes
- 7Toko EkambiSubstituted forKadewereat 73'minutes
- 12Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forGuimarães Rodriguez Mouraat 64'minutes
- 10Depay
- 20SlimaniSubstituted forCornetat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Benlamri
- 5Denayer
- 8Aouar
- 11Kadewere
- 17Gusto
- 18Cherki
- 27Cornet
- 30Pollersbeck
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
Lille
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Maignan
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 6José Fonte
- 5Botman
- 29BradaricSubstituted forMandavaat 45'minutes
- 10IkonéSubstituted forde Araújo Guimarães Netoat 73'minutes
- 21AndréBooked at 43minsSubstituted forBambaat 61'minutes
- 24Soumaré
- 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forda Silva Rochaat 73'minutes
- 9DavidSubstituted forYaziciat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17YilmazBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 1Karnezis
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 7Bamba
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
- 12Yazici
- 19Lihadji
- 26Pied
- 28Mandava
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Lille 3.
Booking
Yusuf Yazici (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Luiz Araújo (Lille).
Post update
Djamel Benlamri (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Reinildo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melvin Bard with a cross.
Booking
Burak Yilmaz (Lille) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 2, Lille 3. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Xeka (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon).
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Yusuf Yazici replaces Jonathan David.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Houssem Aouar replaces Maxence Caqueret.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Djamel Benlamri replaces Léo Dubois.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luiz Araújo (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Araújo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Xeka.
Post update
Luiz Araújo (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
