Burnley v West Ham United

Jesse Lingard (9 goals, 3 assists) has been directly involved in 12 goals in 11 Premier League appearances for West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes could play for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in mid-February.

Barnes was an unused substitute in last weekend's 4-0 win at Wolves, alongside Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who should also be fit following a minor setback.

West Ham manager David Moyes is still without Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice and Arthur Masuaku, but he wouldn't rule Michail Antonio in or out.

Fabian Balbuena is available after his red card against Chelsea was rescinded.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

What a fabulous result Burnley got last weekend, beating Wolves 4-0. The Clarets were never going to get relegated but they needed a response after losing three in a row and it was typical of their manager Sean Dyche to deliver one like that.

West Ham, meanwhile, are just starting to falter after losing their past two games. Without injured duo Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, I think they might struggle to get back on track at Turf Moor.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won at home to West Ham in each of the the past two seasons. They could win three successive Premier League home fixtures versus a single opponent for the first time.

The Clarets have scored in all but one of their 29 top-flight home matches versus West Ham. The exception was a 0-0 draw in February 1928.

Burnley

All three of their league victories in the past 14 games have come away from home.

They have only managed back-to-back league wins just once this season.

Burnley are winless in their last seven home matches, one short of their club top-flight record set in 1890 and matched in 1924 and 1971.

Jay Rodriguez is still one short of 100 career league goals. He has scored only once in his last 30 Premier League appearances.

West Ham United