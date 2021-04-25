Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steven Gerrard admits winning one domestic trophy from nine is "not good enough" for a Rangers boss following last night's dramatic Scottish Cup defeat to St Johnstone. (Daily Record) external-link

Captain James Tavernier reckons it was "criminal" from Rangers to allow St Johnstone to stage a Scottish Cup comeback in the final seconds of extra time. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson admits he thought St Johnstone were out of the Scottish Cup - but he hadn't counted on goalkeeper Zander Clark's late heroics. (Courier) external-link

Manager Micky Mellon will fulfil a lifelong ambition when he leads Dundee United out at Hampden for their Scottish Cup semi-final next month, having never been involved in a match at the national stadium. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Stephen Glass has warned his Aberdeen players they better not down tools after a Scottish Cup exit and urged them to scrap for every available Premiership point in the final three games of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

"It would mean so much more to win a Scottish Cup medal as a member of this team," says Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey, who picked up an FA Cup medal as an unused substitute with Arsenal last August. (Herald) external-link

"We will be confident we can do some big things next season," says winger Gary Mackay-Steven as Hearts prepare for a return to the top flight. (Scotsman) external-link