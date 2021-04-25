Last updated on .From the section Reading

Veljko Paunovic consoled their leading scorer Lucas Joao after the final whistle against Swansea City

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic insists there is a promising future ahead for his side despite them missing out on the Championship play-offs.

Sunday's 2-2 draw against Swansea City made it mathematically impossible for the Royals to finish in the top six.

Reading started the season as early leaders but one win in the past nine has seen them fall off the pace.

"We can be both critical and proud of what we've achieved this season," Paunovic told BBC Radio Berkshire.

The Serbian, who only took charge days before the start of this season, has guided Reading to an improved position compared with 14th and 20th in the two most recent campaigns.

"Nothing can comfort our disappointment at missing out on the play-offs," the former Real Mallorca midfielder said.

"But looking at the effort across the whole season, it makes me immensely proud.

"Our biggest challenge has been dealing with injuries and players being unavailable, but we've dealt with those setbacks and recovered multiple times to get back up again.

"It's a big positive and puts things in perspective. We've forged a huge identity for this team and looking forward, we have to build on this."

Paunovic says the time to fully reflect on his first season at the club will come after their final two games, but is confident a longer off-season will give him the time he needs to push on.

"The commitment of this group, staff and players, was tremendous this season," he said.

"I don't know if it was there in seasons before, but it's priceless."