Match ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 1.
Winger Lucas Ocampos said he had "never seen anything like it" after Sevilla and Granada were told to return to the pitch and play the final minute of their La Liga game on Sunday.
Sevilla won 2-1 to keep themselves in the title race, but only after referee Ricardo de Burgos blew for full-time 60 seconds too early.
Despite four minutes being added on, De Burgos called time after 93 minutes.
Some players had started taking their kit off before being asked to return.
"I've never seen anything like it." said Sevilla's Ocampos. "We had basically taken our kit off."
Granada, who pulled a goal back through Roberto Soldado in the 90th minute, protested to the referee when the final whistle went.
De Burgos realised his error and the game restarted several minutes later, though Sevilla midfielder Fernando had taken his shirt off and Marcos Acuna had to put his boots, socks and shinpads back on.
"They make mistakes like we all do and he tried to rectify it," said Granada boss Diego Martinez. "Although it did hurt us because we were chasing a goal and the dynamic wasn't the same."
Sevilla secured the win thanks to Ivan Rakitic's penalty in the first half and an Ocampos strike early in the second, to stay in fourth place and move within three points of leaders Atletico Madrid.
"There was a problem with the watch or something like that," said Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui.
"It was a strange situation, with a lot of confusion. But I don't want to put it in the news. It happened, we all make mistakes."
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 12KoundéBooked at 90mins
- 20Santos Silva
- 19AcuñaBooked at 90mins
- 10RakiticSubstituted forVázquezat 86'minutes
- 25Reges
- 24GómezSubstituted forTorresat 73'minutes
- 7Fernández SaezSubstituted forJordánat 59'minutes
- 9de JongSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 59'minutes
- 5OcamposSubstituted forGudeljat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rekik
- 6Gudelj
- 8Jordán
- 11El Haddadi
- 14Rodríguez
- 15En-Nesyri
- 17Vidal
- 18Escudero
- 21Torres
- 22Vázquez
- 31Díaz
- 33Pastor
Granada
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 3PérezSubstituted forMachísat 45'minutes
- 6Sánchez
- 16Díaz
- 2Foulquier
- 21Herrera
- 4GonalonsSubstituted forMontoroat 59'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 15NevaSubstituted forMolinaat 72'minutes
- 24KenedyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMarín Ruizat 45'minutes
- 10Rodríguez DíazBooked at 67mins
- 7SuárezSubstituted forSoldadoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Eteki
- 9Soldado
- 11Machís
- 12Quina
- 13Escandell
- 14Vico Villegas
- 17Marín Ruiz
- 18Marín
- 19Montoro
- 23Molina
- 31Fàbrega
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 1.
Booking
Jules Koundé (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jules Koundé (Sevilla).
Post update
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Post update
Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! Sevilla 2, Granada CF 1. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Granada CF.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darwin Machís with a cross.
Post update
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
Booking
Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ángel Montoro (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Post update
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.