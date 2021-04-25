Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla2GranadaGranada1

Sevilla 2-1 Granada: Players return to pitch after full-time called too early in La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sevilla
Some Sevilla players had started getting undressed before being told to return

Winger Lucas Ocampos said he had "never seen anything like it" after Sevilla and Granada were told to return to the pitch and play the final minute of their La Liga game on Sunday.

Sevilla won 2-1 to keep themselves in the title race, but only after referee Ricardo de Burgos blew for full-time 60 seconds too early.

Despite four minutes being added on, De Burgos called time after 93 minutes.

Some players had started taking their kit off before being asked to return.

"I've never seen anything like it." said Sevilla's Ocampos. "We had basically taken our kit off."

Granada, who pulled a goal back through Roberto Soldado in the 90th minute, protested to the referee when the final whistle went.

De Burgos realised his error and the game restarted several minutes later, though Sevilla midfielder Fernando had taken his shirt off and Marcos Acuna had to put his boots, socks and shinpads back on.

"They make mistakes like we all do and he tried to rectify it," said Granada boss Diego Martinez. "Although it did hurt us because we were chasing a goal and the dynamic wasn't the same."

Sevilla secured the win thanks to Ivan Rakitic's penalty in the first half and an Ocampos strike early in the second, to stay in fourth place and move within three points of leaders Atletico Madrid.

"There was a problem with the watch or something like that," said Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui.

"It was a strange situation, with a lot of confusion. But I don't want to put it in the news. It happened, we all make mistakes."

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 12KoundéBooked at 90mins
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 19AcuñaBooked at 90mins
  • 10RakiticSubstituted forVázquezat 86'minutes
  • 25Reges
  • 24GómezSubstituted forTorresat 73'minutes
  • 7Fernández SaezSubstituted forJordánat 59'minutes
  • 9de JongSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 59'minutes
  • 5OcamposSubstituted forGudeljat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rekik
  • 6Gudelj
  • 8Jordán
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 17Vidal
  • 18Escudero
  • 21Torres
  • 22Vázquez
  • 31Díaz
  • 33Pastor

Granada

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 3PérezSubstituted forMachísat 45'minutes
  • 6Sánchez
  • 16Díaz
  • 2Foulquier
  • 21Herrera
  • 4GonalonsSubstituted forMontoroat 59'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 15NevaSubstituted forMolinaat 72'minutes
  • 24KenedyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMarín Ruizat 45'minutes
  • 10Rodríguez DíazBooked at 67mins
  • 7SuárezSubstituted forSoldadoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Eteki
  • 9Soldado
  • 11Machís
  • 12Quina
  • 13Escandell
  • 14Vico Villegas
  • 17Marín Ruiz
  • 18Marín
  • 19Montoro
  • 23Molina
  • 31Fàbrega
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamGranada
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 1.

  3. Booking

    Jules Koundé (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jules Koundé (Sevilla).

  5. Post update

    Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).

  7. Post update

    Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Sevilla 2, Granada CF 1. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Booking

    Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Granada CF.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darwin Machís with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).

  15. Booking

    Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Montoro (Granada CF).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez replaces Ivan Rakitic.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Lucas Ocampos.

  20. Post update

    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th April 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid33227460223873
2Real Madrid33218456243271
3Barcelona32225576294771
4Sevilla33224749262370
5Real Sociedad321311850341650
6Real Betis33148114245-350
7Villarreal331213850381249
8Granada32126144153-1242
9Celta Vigo331011124451-741
10Ath Bilbao321011114134741
11Osasuna331010133139-840
12Levante33911133846-838
13Cádiz33910142849-2137
14Valencia33812134148-736
15Getafe33810152639-1334
16Alavés33710162849-2131
17Elche33612152949-2030
18Real Valladolid32514132943-1429
19Huesca33512163150-1927
20Eibar32411172345-2223
View full Spanish La Liga table

