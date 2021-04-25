Mallik Wilks' late penalty secured Hull promotion to the Championship in a 2-1 win at Lincoln

Hull City still have another goal to complete by winning the League One title after securing promotion, says boss Grant McCann.

The Tigers were relegated from the Championship last season, but made an instant return after Saturday's 2-1 win over Lincoln sealed a top-two spot.

Now Hull must hold off the challenge of nearest challengers Peterborough with two games remaining, for the title.

"We want the title," McCann told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We rightly got relegated last year and I took full responsibility for that. We went down with a whimper, we were simply not good enough.

"You have two choices, you either stay under the rock and hide, or you back out of it and respond - and I think you've seen us come out and respond.

"I couldn't be more proud of everyone at the football club because I see the hard work that goes in every single day.

"To win the title would be amazing. It's one thing getting promoted but winning the title is a different kettle of fish.

"We know we've got a strong challenge from Peterborough so I think it's probably a two-horse race now for that title. We'll give it everything we have."

Overcoming the doubters

Grant McCann rebuilt a Hull side to win promotion and erase the pain of last season's relegation

McCann faced some hard questioning in the aftermath of the Tigers' relegation last season, coming on the back of a run of 16 defeats in the last 20 games.

He stated he felt he was the right man for the job in an interview with the BBC immediately after their loss against Cardiff, and that he could get the recruitment right in tandem with the club's owner if backed.

Some shrewd signings have been made, such as Greg Docherty from Rangers and Hull-born defender Lewie Coyle

Meanwhile, existing players such as 21-goal top scorer Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis have stepped up, as exciting young prospects such as Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves continue their progression.

"The players have taken hit after hit, criticism upon criticism, when we've lost games and we've responded," McCann added.

"It's been a tough season, particularly without the fans and it's a shame they weren't there to witness that, and hopefully we can get together and have a proper party.

"It's better [the feeling of promotion] as a coach than as a player, feels a lot better, because I know the hard work that goes in behind the scenes, from the staff, players and everyone around the club to make the team successful.

"We didn't have a lot of time, we had a two or three-week break to recruit to build a good squad for this division, recruit players that if we go up has a chance to play in the next division and I think you've seen that this season. The determination this group has got, the ability they've got to come and go again to prove people wrong.

"Even before a ball was kicked this season, a lot of people had written us off. I don't need to name names but I'm sure you know who I'm talking about and we've proved them wrong today."