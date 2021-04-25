Last updated on .From the section League One

Oxford United's Mark Sykes (right) was sent off for a second-bookable offence in the match at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland and Oxford United have both been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson and Sunderland assistant Jamie McAllister are also charged with improper conduct during the League One match on 2 April.

All parties have until Wednesday to respond to the charges.

Robinson said police were called at half-time following claims his goalkeeper Jack Stevens was headbutted.

Sunderland won the ill-tempered match 3-1 at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday. Robinson was sent to the stands after Aidan McGeady scored Sunderland's second goal, while Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes was also sent off for a second yellow card just after the hour.