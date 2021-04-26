Last updated on .From the section Irish

The race for the Gibson Cup started in October this season due to Covid-19

The 2021-22 Irish Premiership season will start on Saturday 28 August.

The Northern Ireland Football League said the date was agreed by the 12 clubs and decided on after feedback from the Premiership managers through a recent managers' forum meeting.

NIFL revealed that the Championship will begin on Saturday 8 August.

A start date for the Premier Intermediate League will be confirmed "once clarification is sought on dates of other non-NIFL competitions".

The Irish Premiership campaign usually starts in early August, but the schedule has been disrupted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The current season did not start until mid-October and the final round of top-flight fixtures will be played on Saturday 29 May, with the European play-off semi-finals and final provisionally scheduled for 4 and 7 June.

There have been no matches played in the Championship and Premier Intermediate League, the Irish League's second and third tiers, since the initial outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020.