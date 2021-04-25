Manchester United: Eric Bailly signs new contract to 2024

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly was the first Manchester United signing under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has signed a new deal to commit him to the club until 2024.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has played exactly 100 times for United since a £30m move from Villarreal in 2016.

He has suffered frequent injury problems during his time in England.

"I'm very happy. This decision is something I didn't have to think about - I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United," he said.

"Now the moment with my injury has passed and I'm fit and feel good, and that's it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I'm ready for this."

Bailly's new contract contains the option for an extra year.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport