Manchester United: Eric Bailly signs new contract to 2024
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has signed a new deal to commit him to the club until 2024.
The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has played exactly 100 times for United since a £30m move from Villarreal in 2016.
He has suffered frequent injury problems during his time in England.
"I'm very happy. This decision is something I didn't have to think about - I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United," he said.
"Now the moment with my injury has passed and I'm fit and feel good, and that's it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I'm ready for this."
Bailly's new contract contains the option for an extra year.
- Tea or coffee?: Which one do you prefer and is it the healthier choice?
- Would you crowdfund your rent?: Meet the young people having to find inventive ways to stay afloat