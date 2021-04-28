Manchester United v Roma

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won nine major trophies as a player with United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he did not disrespect Roma as they prepare for their Europa League semi-final first leg.

After their win over Granada in the last round Solskjaer said he "had not seen too much of" the Italian side.

Roma fans put banners up near their training ground with Solskjaer's face on them and the quote "I don't know them and I haven't seen them play".

"That was straight after the game," Solskjaer said.

"With all the games we've had I was just relieved that we'd gone through.

"Of course I've watched them but I hadn't analysed and hadn't seen them in depth to give them enough respect probably with analysis.

"I could've said, which I truly mean, 'it's a fantastic club with a great history'. I know about the history, I know about the quality."

Forward Anthony Martial and defender Phil Jones are out for United, but Eric Bailly - who recent signed a new deal - could make his first appearance in six weeks.

Solskjaer said it would be a "dream come true" to win a trophy as Manchester United manager.

United have lost all four semi-finals they have played in under former United striker Solskjaer in the past 18 months.

Solskjaer's last trophy was the 2013 Norwegian Cup with Molde.

"It will be a dream come true the day I lift a trophy with this club as a manager," he said. "Our ambition is to finish the season by lifting a trophy. I know how much that would mean to this group going forward."

