Europa League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Man UtdManchester United20:00RomaRoma
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Roma

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won nine major trophies as a player with United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he did not disrespect Roma as they prepare for their Europa League semi-final first leg.

After their win over Granada in the last round Solskjaer said he "had not seen too much of" the Italian side.

Roma fans put banners up near their training ground with Solskjaer's face on them and the quote "I don't know them and I haven't seen them play".

"That was straight after the game," Solskjaer said.

"With all the games we've had I was just relieved that we'd gone through.

"Of course I've watched them but I hadn't analysed and hadn't seen them in depth to give them enough respect probably with analysis.

"I could've said, which I truly mean, 'it's a fantastic club with a great history'. I know about the history, I know about the quality."

Forward Anthony Martial and defender Phil Jones are out for United, but Eric Bailly - who recent signed a new deal - could make his first appearance in six weeks.

Solskjaer said it would be a "dream come true" to win a trophy as Manchester United manager.

United have lost all four semi-finals they have played in under former United striker Solskjaer in the past 18 months.

Solskjaer's last trophy was the 2013 Norwegian Cup with Molde.

"It will be a dream come true the day I lift a trophy with this club as a manager," he said. "Our ambition is to finish the season by lifting a trophy. I know how much that would mean to this group going forward."

Match stats

  • This will be the seventh meeting between Manchester United and Roma in European competition. The Red Devils have only lost one of the previous six (W4 D1) - all of which have been in the Champions League.
  • Roma have lost all three of their previous away games against Manchester United, conceding nine goals and scoring just once in return. This will be their first such trip since April 2008, when they lost 1-0 in a Champions League quarter-final.
  • United have only lost one of their last 12 games against Italian opponents in European competition (W8 D3), with the only defeat in this run coming at home to Juventus in the Champions League group stage in 2018-19.
  • Roma will be looking for their first European victory away to English opponents since February 2001 (1-0 v Liverpool in the Uefa Cup), having failed to win any of their last 12 such games against seven different English sides (D4 L8).
  • Manchester United have not lost at home in a European semi-final since April 1997 (1-0 v Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League), winning four and drawing three of their last seven such games.
  • Roma have won all five of their games after the group stages in the Europa League this season - they last won more in a single Uefa Cup/Europa League campaign in 1990-91 (seven), a season in which they went on to reach the final.
  • Since making his debut in the competition in February 2018, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in the Europa League than any other player (26 - 17 goals and nine assists).
  • Roma striker Edin Dzeko has scored five goals in four previous games against Manchester United at Old Trafford, including a double in each of his last two there while playing for Manchester City (in October 2011 and March 2014).
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
View full Europa League tables

