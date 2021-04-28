Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arsenal reached the Europa League final under Emery in 2019 but were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea

Villarreal boss Unai Emery says Arsenal to need show patience with Mikel Arteta as the two managers prepare to face each other in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Emery was sacked by the Gunners in November 2019 after 18 months in charge, with Arteta taking over a month later on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

"It's a question of patience. I think it's a perfect marriage," Emery said.

"Arteta is a great manager and you can see a clear identity of a gameplan."

Emery, who was appointed by Villarreal in July 2020, is the most successful manager in Europa League history having won the trophy three times with Sevilla.

The Spanish boss led the Gunners to the final of the competition in May 2019, but they were convincingly beaten 4-1 by London rivals Chelsea in Baku.

Emery lost his job seven months later but Arteta says his predecessor was quick to offer advice when he took up the reins at Emirates Stadium.

"I spoke with him before I took the Arsenal job - he was really helpful," said Arteta. "He was honest and open with me and I'm very grateful because that's not common when someone is sacked.

"He did many good things with the club. I don't know why he was criticised."

Winning this year's Europa League is Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

In a boost to the Gunners' attacking options, forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both in contention for the first leg in Spain.

Aubameyang has been recovering after contracting malaria while on international duty with Gabon, while Lacazette was struggling with a hamstring injury.

Arteta says defender Kieran Tierney has been "working like a beast" since suffering a knee injury against Liverpool on 3 April but is unsure whether the 23-year-old Scotland international will feature.

Match stats