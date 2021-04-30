Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

After a low-scoring draw last time, Amy Irons is looking to get back to winning ways as she goes head to head with James McFadden for the second time in this season's Sportscene Predictions.

The former Scotland international was soundly beaten 80 points to 30 back in August. Can BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter make it a double this weekend?

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee United v Ross County (Sat 15:00)

Dundee United v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 2-1

James' prediction: 2-2

Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sat 15:00)

Hibernian v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-1

James' prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Aberdeen (Sat 15:00)

Livingston v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 0-1

James' prediction: 1-0

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Sat 15:00)

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 1-1

James' prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Hamilton (Sat 15:00)

St Mirren v Hamilton

Amy's prediction: 1-0

James' prediction: 2-0

Rangers v Celtic (Sun 12:00)

Rangers v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

James' prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Stuart Kettlewell110
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Stephen Robinson50
Michael Stewart50 & 30
Tam Cowan50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Charlie Adam20
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley20 & 10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,520
Pundits1,500
Amy v Pundits
P32W10D9L13

