Emi Buendia has been involved in 30 of Norwich's 69 goals in the Championship this season

Brentford's Ivan Toney and Norwich City pair Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki have been shortlisted for the Championship player of the season award.

Bees striker Toney, 25, is the top scorer in the division with 29 goals.

Meanwhile, Buendia and Pukki have been integral to Norwich's successful promotion campaign.

Finland international Pukki, 31, has scored 25 times while Argentine Buendia, 24, has netted 14 league goals and provided 16 assists in 2020-21.

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, Hull City midfielder George Honeyman and Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke are all in line for the League One player of the season award.

Forest Green striker Jamille Matt joins Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin and U's forward Wes Hoolahan on the League Two shortlist.

Norwich defender Max Aarons, Blackburn midfielder Harvey Elliott and Reading forward Michael Olise are in contention to be named young player of the season.

The winners will be announced at the EFL Awards on Thursday evening.

EFL Awards 2021 shortlist

Championship Player of the Season

Emi Buendia (Norwich City)

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

League One Player of the Season

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

George Honeyman (Hull City)

Charlie Wyke (Sunderland)

League Two Player of the Season

Paul Mullin (Cambridge United)

Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United)

Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers)

Young Player of the Season

Harvey Elliot (Blackburn Rovers)

Michael Olise (Reading)

Max Aarons (Norwich City)

Community Club of the Year

Sunderland

Blackburn Rovers

Port Vale

Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers

Watford

Players in the Community

Will Vaulks (Cardiff City)

Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers)

Matty Dolan (Newport County)

Goal of the Season

Frazier Campbell (Huddersfield) v Nottingham Forest, 25 September 2020

Alex Mowatt (Barnsley) v Millwall, 24 October 2020

Grant Leadbitter (Sunderland) v Doncaster, 21 November 2020

Jamal Lowe (Swansea) v Cardiff, 12 December 2020

Lee Novak (Bradford) v Grimsby, 22 December 2020

Apprentice of the Year - Championship

Will Trueman (Sheffield Wednesday)

Apprentice of the Year - League One

Lewis Johnson (MK Dons)

Apprentice of the Year - League Two