Montrose v Partick Thistle

MontroseMontrose19:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 17Quinn
- 7Webster
- 22Ballantyne
- 6Masson
- 11Milne
- 2Ballantyne
- 23Rennie
- 10McLean
Substitutes
- 5MacFarlane
- 9Hawke
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 18Campbell
- 19Antoniazzi
- 20Mochrie
- 21Lennox
- 24McGale
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Wright
- 2Williamson
- 22Foster
- 16McKenna
- 3Penrice
- 21Niang
- 7Cardle
- 14Gordon
- 18Reilly
- 11Lyons
- 31MacIver
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Rudden
- 17Murray
- 19Tiffoney
- 20Ocholi
- 24Owens
- 25McCready
- 26Lyon
- 28Rodden
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart