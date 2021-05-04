Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose19:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 17Quinn
  • 7Webster
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 6Masson
  • 11Milne
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 23Rennie
  • 10McLean

Substitutes

  • 5MacFarlane
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Antoniazzi
  • 20Mochrie
  • 21Lennox
  • 24McGale

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Wright
  • 2Williamson
  • 22Foster
  • 16McKenna
  • 3Penrice
  • 21Niang
  • 7Cardle
  • 14Gordon
  • 18Reilly
  • 11Lyons
  • 31MacIver

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Rudden
  • 17Murray
  • 19Tiffoney
  • 20Ocholi
  • 24Owens
  • 25McCready
  • 26Lyon
  • 28Rodden
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Top Stories