Forfar Athletic v East Fife

ForfarForfar Athletic19:00East FifeEast Fife
From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|21
|11
|7
|3
|38
|15
|23
|40
|2
|Cove Rangers
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|18
|10
|36
|3
|Airdrieonians
|21
|11
|2
|8
|33
|24
|9
|35
|4
|Falkirk
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|24
|5
|32
|5
|Montrose
|21
|8
|6
|7
|30
|31
|-1
|30
|6
|East Fife
|20
|9
|3
|8
|26
|29
|-3
|30
|7
|Peterhead
|21
|9
|2
|10
|22
|24
|-2
|29
|8
|Clyde
|21
|7
|2
|12
|25
|37
|-12
|23
|9
|Dumbarton
|21
|6
|4
|11
|11
|22
|-11
|22
|10
|Forfar
|21
|4
|5
|12
|16
|34
|-18
|17