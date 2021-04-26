Scottish Gossip: Scottish FA, Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
The Scottish Cup final will take place at Hampden on 22 May with no fans in attendance after the Scottish FA failed in an attempt to have it played elsewhere, with Rangers, Celtic and Scottish Rugby among those to reject the chance to host. (Daily Mail, print edition)
The winners of this season's Scottish Cup will bank a minimum of £3m from European football next term as they go straight into a Europa League play-off with the safety net of a place in the new Europa Conference League. (Sun)
Rangers are to offer KV Oostende striker Fashion Sakala a four-year deal as they bid to complete a pre-contract move for the Zambian. (Daily Record)
American full-back Manny Perez, who signed for Celtic in January 2019, has left without playing a game after sealing a move to MLS side Portland Timbers. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone striker Stevie May has extended his second spell at the club by signing a new two-year contract. (Courier)
The Scottish FA has defended its lengthy search for a successor to Scotland women's head coach Shelley Kerr, who resigned on Christmas Eve, with chief football officer Andy Gould stressing the importance finding "the best possible person" for the role. (Glasgow Times)
Hibernian have been handed a boost with Martin Boyle free to face Dundee United in the Scottish Cup semi-final despite picking up his second booking in this season's competition during the last-eight win over Motherwell on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News)