From the section Scottish Cup

Frank McAvennie (left) played a big role in Celtic's 1988 Scottish Cup final win

Celtic's double-clinching Scottish Cup final win over Dundee United will be the featured game in Friday's Scottish Cup Classics.

The Glasgow club were celebrating their centenary year when they fought back to beat United at Hampden.

Highlights of the game will be on BBC Scotland on Friday at 22:30 BST.

The viewing panel will include comedian Janey Godley, Glasvegas frontman James Allan and singer-songwriter Shereen Cutkelvin.

They will join Off the Ball's Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan as well as Steven Thompson and Michael Stewart.