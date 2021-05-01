Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

BBC Scotland continues its SWPL focus this weekend, with Motherwell v Rangers and Hibernian v Hearts live, plus a 30-minute highlights show.

At 13:55 BST, Motherwell v Rangers will be on the BBC Sport website and app, with Rangers second in the division, three points off leaders Glasgow City.

And at 16:10, the Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts will be on BBC Alba, iPlayer and online.

BBC Scotland will show highlights of all Sunday's matches from 20:30.

As well as the two live games, SWPL 1 leaders City host Spartans and Celtic visit Forfar Farmington.