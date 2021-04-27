Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon's defeat by Dungannon ended the club's hopes of being involved in this season's Irish Cup Final which will be played at their home venue Mourneview Park

Gary Hamilton accused his Glenavon players of "bottling it" after the Lurgan Blues crashed out of the Irish Cup in a 2-1 home defeat by Dungannon - three days after beating Linfield.

Hamilton's fury was only increased by the knowledge that this season's final will be played at Mourneview Park.

The Glenavon boss also warned players of a clearout at the club if "unacceptable results" continue.

"I'm sure the rest of the league are having a right laugh at us," he said.

Glenavon appeared on course to reach the second round after Danny Purkis gave them a 10th-minute lead but they missed chances to extend their advantage before Ryan Mayse equalised on 32.

The Swifts went on to dominate the second half as they produced some superb passing football and Shane McGinty's 67th-minute goal left them full value for their success.

"We played like we did against the league champions [Linfield] on Saturday and then we come out and perform like that tonight," said a livid Hamilton.

"How you can do that I don't know. It's unacceptable.

"I'm not going to make any excuses. The better team won tonight. They deserved to win the game."

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, Hamilton contrasted the "battlers" in his management team to the current playing staff at Mourneview Park.

Dean Shiels' Dungannon side produced some superb passing football in their Irish Cup win at Glenavon

"We got an opportunity this year, probably a one-off year, if you go the whole way of playing a cup final on your home patch.

"After all the hard work the club has put in to get a great stadium here and a great pitch and we fall at the first hurdle.

"It's not good enough and it's not acceptable, especially when you see how well they played on Saturday against a top side in Linfield.

"To come out and put in a performance like that against Dungannon is completely out of order. They better not put in a performance like that on Saturday (against Ballymena)."

Hamilton added that he will "just replace" his players if things don't improve.

"We'll kick on again and we'll build another team. That's the way it is. It's as simple as that."