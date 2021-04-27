Andrew Waterworth opens the scoring for Linfield

Second half goals from Andy Waterworth and Shayne Lavery helped Linfield to a 2-0 Irish Cup first-round win over Annagh United at Windsor Park.

Despite not having played a league match for 416 days, the Championship side almost took a first-half lead through Stephen Acheson.

Cliftonville eased past Portstewart 5-1 and Carrick Rangers were 3-0 winners over Belfast Celtic.

At Milltown, Warrenpoint Town won 2-1 against Ballyclare Comrades.

The final three first-round matches of a competition that is being played in a condensed format will take place on Saturday.

Christy Manzinga had the first chance of the match for Linfield when he broke free down the left, cutting inside and firing in a low diagonal drive that was saved at his near post by Eoin Hughes.

Annagh came desperately close to taking a shock lead in the 33rd minute when Acheson met a long throw-in and flicked a header goalwards, only for Chris Johns to produce an excellent save to deny the visitors.

Shayne Lavery scores Linfield's second in their 2-0 win over Annagh United

Linfield made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute when Waterworth pounced on a loose pass to feed Kirk Millar down the right. The winger cut the ball back into the path of Waterworth who swept home into the bottom corner for his 15th goal of the season.

Ciaran McGurgan's men tired as the second half progressed and two Linfield substitites combined to seal victory five minutes from time, with Cameron Palmer delivering an inviting low cross and the lively Lavery controlling his finish well at the near post.

"I don't think the players realise how much that performance they delivered means to the club, they have done themselves, their families and the club proud," Annagh boss McGurgan said after the game.

"It just goes to show what they can do when they get a chance and it is another message as to why they deserve elite status as well.

"To come in 0-0 at half-time and to still be in the game five minutes before the end was incredible. I thought we had taken the lead - even when the keeper touched it I thought it was still going in - but those are the fine margins in football."

Comfortable for Cliftonville against third-tier Portstewart

Ryan Curran wraps up a 5 star Cliftonville performance

Cliftonville safely secured their place in the second round with a comfortable 5-1 win over Premier Intermediate League side Portstewart at Solitude.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside eight minutes thanks to a Garry Breen header and Daire O'Connor's well-struck shot from 20 yards.

Cliftonville were given a brief scare just after the hour when Richard Vauls pulled a goal back for the Seahawks, but the Premiership side responded strongly with O'Connor's second goal swiftly followed by strikes from Daniel Kearns, his first for the club, and Ryan Curran.

Reds debutant Darren Hyland thought he had scored the home team's sixth, but while it was ruled out for offside, it did not affect the outcome as Cliftonville - who reached the semi-finals last season - avoided an upset to keep alive their hopes of a first Irish Cup since 1979.

Carrick ease past Belfast Celtic

Carrick Rangers claimed their first win in nine games with a 3-0 success over Ballymena & Provincial Intermediate League side Belfast Celtic.

Carrick were given an early boost with a third-minute goal from Michael Smith, who converted Kurtis Forsythe's cross from close range.

The home side might have doubled their lead but Jordan Jenkins failed to find the target when one-on-one against Celtic keeper Padraig Nugent.

The visitors threatened an equaliser in the second period but they were undone on 70 minutes when Forsythe was fouled in the area and defender Caolan Loughran scored his 10th goal of the season, with eight of them coming from the penalty spot.

Teenage defender Forsythe capped an impressive display by scoring his first senior goal four minutes from the end.

Swan sends Warrenpoint through

It was Premiership against Championship at Milltown and Warrenpoint Town avoided an upset with a 2-1 home victory.

Captain Francis McCaffrey gave them the lead in the 40th minute. Brandon Doyle delivered a cross that Ballyclare failed to deal with and the ball dropped to McCaffrey, who took his time to compose himself before finding the far corner of the net.

The visitors were level 10 minutes into the second half when a Gary Donnelly corner was met by Elliot McKim, whose header was saved by Andy Coleman, but Dobbin was on hand to poke home the loose ball.

It was another rebound that won the match for Barry Gray's men, when McCaffrey fired in a great cross and Luke Gallagher's header crashed off the post only for Swan to drive home for the winner.