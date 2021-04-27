Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Scottish League 1 leaders Partick Thistle are assured of at least a promotion play-off place after drawing 2-2 with second-placed Cove Rangers.

Ian McCall's side, who stay four points clear, can now finish no lower than fourth, where Airdrieonians sit.

Airdrie beat Montrose 2-1, while Forfar Athletic are all but relegated after losing 1-0 tom Dumbarton.

Clyde's match with East Fife was postponed after a player in the home squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The club said: "A review was conducted by [Scottish football's] Joint Response Group, who subsequently confirmed that the match could go ahead.

"However, East Fife took the decision not to fulfil the fixture, leaving the referee with no option but to postpone the match."

The Jags led through Zak Rudden's strike until Rory McAllister drew Cove level from the penalty spot and Ryan Strachan's shot put them in front only for Scott Tiffoney to make it 2-2.

Kyle Connell scored in each half for Airdrie, who moved five points clear of their opponents, with Graham Webster netting a late consolation. Montrose have played one game fewer than the Diamonds.

Conner Duthie's late strike gave Dumbarton their 1-0 win and left bottom side Forfar nine points adrift with three games to play.

Falkirk, who are a point behind Cove and were inactive on Tuesday, visit Partick Thistle on Thursday, when Cove are away to Montrose.