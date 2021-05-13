Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Who is this?

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 15 May - and you can watch all the action live on BBC One.

To get you in the mood for the big game, we are asking you to test your football knowledge.

There have been seven players who have played for both clubs in the Premier League and also one man who has managed both teams - but can you name them?

You have three minutes to get all eight answers and don't forget to share your results on social media. Good luck.