Fabian Balbuena has played in 17 of West Ham's 33 Premier League matches this season

West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena has had his red card from Saturday's game against Chelsea overturned on appeal.

The 29-year-old Paraguay international received a straight red card in the 81st minute for a foul on Ben Chilwell as the Hammers lost 1-0.

West Ham boss David Moyes said the original decision had been made by someone "who's never played the game".

Balbuena will now be able to play in West Ham's trip to Burnley on Monday, 3 May.

The Hammers, who are fifth in the Premier League, have never played in the Champions League and are three points behind Chelsea in fourth, the final qualifying spot, with five games of the season remaining.

West Ham trailed to Timo Werner's goal when referee Chris Kavanagh dismissed Balbuena after watching a replay of the incident on a pitchside monitor following a check by the video assistant referee.

"It was a really poor decision, a really rank, rotten decision and it shouldn't be given," added Moyes after the match.

"Where's he meant to put his foot? We had a day where the refereeing has been really poor."