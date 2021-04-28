Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City last became English champions in the 2018-19 season

Manchester City are aiming to become English champions for the seventh time in their history and win the Premier League title for the fifth time in 10 seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about what they need to do to wrap it up.

When can Manchester City win the title?

With five games of the Premier League season left Manchester City are 10 points ahead of rivals Manchester United. Leicester are third, 15 points behind City but with a far worse goal difference than both the top two.

City need six points to guarantee the title, although five will be enough if they maintain their goal difference advantage.

That means the earliest City can be celebrating is Sunday, 2 May. They will be champions if they win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and then United lose at home to last season's champions Liverpool the following day.

If both teams keep winning then City manager Pep Guardiola will win his third English league title on Saturday, 8 May at home against Chelsea.

Have teams won the title earlier?

If Manchester City win the title this weekend, it will be all over with four games to spare.

However, in the 29 seasons since the Premier League replaced the old First Division, six teams have won it earlier in their campaigns.

Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City in June meant Liverpool became 2019-20 champions with seven matches remaining, while Manchester United and Manchester City have both secured the title with five games to go - in 2000-01 and 2017-18 respectively.

In 1999-00 and 2012-13 Manchester United were victorious with four games left, as were Arsenal in 2003-04 when their 'Invincibles' went unbeaten throughout the league campaign - the only time that has happened in Premier League history.

Manchester City are 10 points clear at the top and they hold the record for biggest margin between the teams finishing first and second in the Premier League era.

Three seasons ago they got to 100 points, the only side to reach a century, and ended 19 points ahead of Manchester United. Last year Liverpool got to 99 points, with Manchester City 18 behind on 81.

Whatever happens in the rest of this campaign, the champions will have picked up fewer points than the title winners in each of the past four seasons because Manchester City can only get a maximum of 90, compared to 93 (Chelsea, 2016-17), 100 (Manchester City, 2017-18), 98 (Manchester City 2018-19) and 99 (Liverpool (2019-20).

The lowest points haul for a Premier League winner was in 1996-97 when Manchester United won with 75 points, seven ahead of Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool.

If Manchester City win the league, they will move ahead of Chelsea and Sunderland on six and level with Aston Villa's seven English titles, although well adrift of Manchester United's record of 20.

Manchester City's hopes of becoming the first team to win the quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup were ended when they lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

However, they already have one trophy after beating Tottenham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final and beat Paris St-Germain in the first leg of the semi-final of the Champions League.

In 1998-99 Manchester United won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, while Liverpool collected the Uefa Cup, FA Cup and League Cup in 2000-01.