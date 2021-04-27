Shane McGinty rifles home the winner for Dungannon at Mourneview Park

Paul Heatley's superb late strike gave Crusaders a 1-0 victory at Coleraine in the Irish Cup first-round tie at the Showgrounds.

The winger blasted into the net from 30 yards as a tight encounter was decided by a special goal.

Goals from Ryan Mayse and Shane McGinty saw Dungannon Swifts fight back to win 2-1 at Glenavon after a Danny Purkis opener.

Paul McElroy's double helped Ballymena to a 4-1 home victory over Portadown.

Last season's beaten Irish Cup finalists Ballymena took the lead in the fifth minute when McElroy latched onto a short back-pass from Paul Finnegan to round Jacob Carney and slot home from a tight angle.

The Ports levelled on 40 minutes with a superb finish from skipper Lee Bonis, who collected a long ball forward in the right-hand channel and he fired an instinctive shot across Jordan Williamson and into the net via the inside of the post.

Back in front

But United regained the lead two minutes later when Ryan Waide collected a knockdown on the left-hand side of the penalty area and he lobbed the ball over Carney and into the net.

The home side made it 3-1 on 56 minutes when Ross Redman's deep cross was headed back across goal by Shay McCartan and with the ball bouncing around the penalty area, McElroy swivelled acrobatically to volley home from close range.

McElroy was also involved in Ballymena's fourth goal on 77 minutes when he was brought down in the penalty area and McCartan tucked home the resultant spot kick.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey said: "I've got to say 4-1 may appear somewhat harsh on Portadown. We knew how tough it was going to be tonight and it certainly proved that way.

"For long periods of the game there was nothing between the teams but thankfully we were really dogged and stuck to our task very well.

Dungannon sprung a surprise at Mourneview Park as manager Dean Shiels enjoyed a rare win after 11 defeats in his opening 13 games in charge.

Glenavon bossed the early stages and took a 10th-minute when Matthew Fitzpatrick capitalised on a blunder from keeper Roy Carroll and he set-up Purkis to slam home.

The hosts should have been further ahead before the Swifts levelled on 32 minutes when Mayse was sent through by Rory Patterson and the midfielder provided a cool finish.

Ryan Mayse hits Swifts leveller in win at Glenavon

Caolan McAleer wasted a great second-half chance for the visitors by dragging his shot wide after being sent clear by Patterson.

But the winner came soon after on 67 minutes as a corner was cleared out to McGinty and he hammered the ball into the Lurgan Blues net.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton said: "We bottled it. Simple as that. I'm sure the rest of the league at this minute in time are having a right laugh at us.

"It's unacceptable. I'm not going to make any excuses. To come out and put in a performance like that against Dungannon is completely out of order. They better not put in a performance like that on Saturday (against Ballymena).

"The way I am if it's not going to improve and they are not going to rise to the challenge, then I'll just replace them and get new players in and we'll kick on again and we'll build another team. That's the way it is. It's as simple as that."

Dungannon manager Dean Shiels said: ""I thought we thoroughly deserved our win tonight. I've got my principles and I'll stick by them. I firmly believe in them.

"We've proven tonight and proven in lots of games this season that it (a passing game) can work. We've been lacking that little bit of quality in the final third. Tonight we had everything. We made the pitch big. We passed it."

The highly-anticipated encounter between the Bannsiders and Crusaders failed to live up to expectations but it did provide a thrilling finale.

Stunning Paul Heatley goal knocks Coleraine out of the Irish Cup.

Philip Lowry and Jordan Forsythe went close early for the Belfast visitors before Eoin Bradley lofted a good chance over at the other end.

Coleraine forward Jamie Glackin sent a 20-yard chip just over in the second half before Marty Gallagher denied Adam Lecky and Heatley.

But the keeper was left helpless as Heatley met a bouncing ball and sent a long-range corker flying over his head and high into the Coleraine net.

The hosts pushed for a late leveller but substitute Curtis Allen saw his attempted lob drift inches wide as the Crues held.