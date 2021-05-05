The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 35Morgan
  • 20McManus
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 15Worm
  • 11Cho
  • 14Addison
  • 8Peplow
  • 19Quinn
  • 10Williams
  • 9Dean

Substitutes

  • 4Green
  • 5Harrop
  • 7Davison
  • 16Graham
  • 17Naz
  • 29Neville

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Berger
  • 21Charles
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 5Ingle
  • 11Reiten
  • 9England
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Blundell
  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 10Ji
  • 14Kirby
  • 17Fleming
  • 23Harder
  • 28Telford
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Esther Morgan.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

  4. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Ann-Katrin Berger.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Siri Worm.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).

  13. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  15. Post update

    Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Rebecca Spencer.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21164162105252
2Man City Women21164164135152
3Arsenal Women21152463154847
4Man Utd Women21142542202244
5Everton Women2195739281132
6Reading Women215972536-1124
7Brighton Women2173111840-2224
8Tottenham Women2146111739-2218
9West Ham Women2136122138-1715
10B'ham City Women2136121543-2815
11Aston Villa Women2135131547-3214
12Bristol City Women2126131769-5212
View full The FA Women's Super League table

