Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Spencer
- 35Morgan
- 20McManus
- 3Zadorsky
- 15Worm
- 11Cho
- 14Addison
- 8Peplow
- 19Quinn
- 10Williams
- 9Dean
Substitutes
- 4Green
- 5Harrop
- 7Davison
- 16Graham
- 17Naz
- 29Neville
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Berger
- 21Charles
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25Andersson
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 5Ingle
- 11Reiten
- 9England
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Blundell
- 7Carter
- 8Leupolz
- 10Ji
- 14Kirby
- 17Fleming
- 23Harder
- 28Telford
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Esther Morgan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Ann-Katrin Berger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Siri Worm.
Post update
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Rebecca Spencer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Match report to follow.
