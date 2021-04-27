Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Eddie Howe is putting together his backroom team as he closes in on becoming Celtic manager, but his hopes of bringing Richard Hughes as technical director are hanging in the balance. (Daily Mail, print edition)

SPFL clubs are set to join English football's stand against racism by boycotting all social media from Friday until midnight on Monday. (Daily Record)

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is eyeing a move for St Mirren's top scorer Jamie McGrath and is in signing talks with Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher. (Sun) external-link

Norwich City want Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, who is into the final year of his contract, for their return to the Premier League next season. (Sun) external-link

And Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro is on the transfer radar of Tottenham as they seek to bolster their squad. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hibs owner Ronald Gordon is leading an SPFL task force aimed at finding new ways to generate income amid Scottish football's Covid cash crisis. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Getting advertisers and sponsors to become part of football's social media boycott is key to forcing the tech companies to bring in tougher controls to combat racism, says Livingston captain Marin Bartley. (Scotsman) external-link